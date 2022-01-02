Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has completed the transfer of its control centre from Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO) to its own assets, which is an important step towards enhancing energy efficiency in the UAE, asserted Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).

EWEC is now tasked with the scheduling, control, and operation of independent production plants, in addition to developing plans and operational studies to balance supply and demand. This further strengthens the company’s role as the sole entity in charge of purchasing water and electricity from production companies.

Al Rumaithi applauded this strategic step that reflects the agility and transparency of regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This will strengthen confidence among consumers, investors, and relevant entities, and support energy transition in the emirate, he added.

"This step reflects the energy sector’s agility in taking all necessary measures and procedures to upgrade and enhance operations, boost efficiency in energy distribution, support green transformation plans, preserve natural resources, and promote diversification of energy production sources and investments. The objective is to align with international best practices and develop an integrated and sustainable energy system," he noted.

"The energy sector in Abu Dhabi boasts highly developed operational systems and infrastructure that ensure advanced, flexible, and secure transmission and distribution services that meet the growing demand in the short and long terms, making room for potential expansions in the sector," the DoE Undersecretary added.

"Transferring the control centre will support operational processes in the sector. It will provide the Emirates Water and Electricity Company with the necessary operational data to carry out desalination and generation processes in the Emirate and other regions in the UAE, which, in turn, helps promote energy-saving strategies as needed, all the while ensuring supply security and enabling stakeholders to periodically follow up on data, indicators, and results," Al Rumaithi concluded.

