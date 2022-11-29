Saudi Arabia - Neom, the developer of a $500-billion new futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, has announced that its key utility subsidiary Enowa has signed a framework bridging agreement with Worley, a leading global provider of professional project services in energy, chemicals and resources sectors.

Under this agreement, Worley will provide services for the development of water treatment facilities as well as storage and distribution including seawater desalination, brine processing, pilot scale, testing, utility, offsite and storage facilities.

The facilities will be powered by low carbon electricity. The sea water desalination facility is expected to supply up to 2 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day once operational.

According to Neom, Enowa is planning to create a sustainable supply and distribution of water and energy throughout the key integrated development.

As part of the brine processing services, Worley will also provide first-of-its-kind brine beneficiation services to convert brine into saleable products such as gypsum, polyvinyl chloride, salt and magnesium, creating a circular economy from the brine waste, said a top official.

"We are pleased that Enowa has chosen us to support this first-of-its-kind seawater desalination project consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world," stated Worley CEO Chris Ashton.

This conversion of brine minimizes environmental impact by ensuring brine is not discharged into the sea, following Neom’s ‘zero liquid discharge’ commitment, he stated.

"The services will be executed by Advisian, our consulting business, with support from our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team and other Worley offices around the globe," he added.

