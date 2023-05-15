Qatar - The waste recycling sector in Qatar has seen considerable development over the past few years, with many factories and plant starting operations, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported.

A number of recycling specialists and factory managers told the newspaper that some of these factories have the most sophisticated technology in the recycling of glass, plastic, wood, tyres, and electronic and medical waste.

They also highly appreciated the efforts and support of the Ministry of Environment and other entities concerned, and pointed out that recycling contributes rubber, glass, wood and metal industries with a good source of primary materials.

Nasser al-Ajji said his factory, which specialises in glass recycling, receives material from the designated landfill of the Ministry of Municipality and sorts it according to colour before selling it to factories that specialise in making glass boards and other refill packages.

Mohamed Mater said his factory recycles about 450,000 truck tyres a year, benefiting from the Ministry of Municipality's initiative.

The rubber extracted from the old tyres is supplied to various sectors that make shoes, pipes, conveyor belts, rubber floorings and others.

Haytham AlQam said his factory produces around seven tonnes of recycled plastic in a day, with 100% of the resulting product used in different industries that make plastic bags, pipes, and wrapping materials.

Salim al-Mari said his factory produces various products from recycled wood, which serve various other industries, maximising the economic benefit of waste materials and helping to protect the environment.

