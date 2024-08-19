Arab Finance: Infinity Power and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a new onshore wind farm in Ras Ghareb, the Gulf of Suez region, as per a statement.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) and is estimated to generate 810,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually.

The project is expected to contribute to Egypt's sustainability goals by reducing 403,672 tons of CO2 emissions a year.

It also adds to Infinity Power’s renewable energy portfolio in Egypt, alongside the existing 252MW West Bakr wind farm.

Moreover, Infinity Power aims to achieve 10 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy by 2030, potentially providing electricity to 12 million homes across Africa by the end of this decade.

This would help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 15 to 20 million tons annually.

