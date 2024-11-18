SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales at the Middle Eastern bunker hub of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, rebounded in October versus September but posted a year-over-year decline for a fourth straight month, the latest data showed.

Sales volumes at the world's third-largest bunker port, excluding lubricants, totalled 635,471 cubic metres (about 629,500 metric tons) in October, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The sales climbed 3.3% month-on-month to a two-month high, but fell 2.9% from the same month last year, the data showed.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have affected refuelling demand in the region over the past months, trade sources said.

Total low-sulphur bunker sales, including residual fuels and marine gasoils, fell 7.3% to 435,000 cubic metres in October from the previous month.

Meanwhile, total high-sulphur fuel sales strengthened, with volumes soaring 37.5% month-on-month to about 201,000 cubic metres.

The uptrend was in line with that seen at other bunker hubs such as Singapore, as some buyers took advantage of the cheaper prices versus low-sulphur fuels amid a relatively wide price spread in October.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers widened to 32% in October compared with 24% in September, while low-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 68% from 76%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month Total Sales M-o-M Y-o-Y Jan-24 674,632 2.4% 6.6% Feb-24 633,436 -6.1% 10.7% Mar-24 700,918 10.7% 25.2% Apr-24 638,960 -8.8% 7.1% May-24 615,462 -3.7% -0.8% Jun-24 610,765 -0.8% 0.9% Jul-24 621,679 1.8% -5.7% Aug-24 656,034 5.5% -3.2% Sep-24 614,929 -6.3% -2.2% Oct-24 * 635,471 3.3% -2.9%

Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic metres:

Month 180cst LSFO 380cst LSFO 380cst HSFO MGO LSMGO Lubricants Jan-24 341 436,604 207,124 122 30,441 4,372 Feb-24 1,000 407,799 192,753 210 31,674 4,420 Mar-24 924 463,245 198,273 321 38,155 5,171 Apr-24 742 434,918 171,841 634 30,825 3,734 May-24 464 422,659 163,893 61 28,385 4,592 Jun-24 1,088 428,138 149,951 216 31,372 4,792 Jul-24 1,411 411,366 177,349 241 31,312 4,204 Aug-24 845 432,003 187,002 227 35,957 4,450 Sep-24 901 440,168 146,131 194 27,535 4,689 Oct-24 * 2,540 403,915 200,894 88 28,034 3,645

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)