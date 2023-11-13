ABU DHABI -- Tuna Gulenc, Vice President of Japan's Daikin Middle East Africa, said that the UAE is continuing its global efforts to radically change the course of climate action and pave the way for a sustainable future by hosting COP28.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Gulenc added that COP28 will come up with the first-ever Global Stocktake (GST) that will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the Paris Agreement, which is to limit global warming to 1.5 - 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. He pointed out that the world needs more transparent and achievable targets to reduce emissions and achieve net-zero emissions.

Gulenc continued, "We hope that the COP28 will support climate action efforts and encourage governments, institutions, private companies, and individuals to accelerate climate change goals to lay the foundations for a better future for generations to come."

He pointed out that COP28 is particularly important because it is being held for the first time in the Gulf region, specifically in the UAE, which is leading efforts to transition to clean energy. In addition, the UAE's distinctive position as a rapidly growing country makes it an ideal bridge for communication between developed and developing countries, as well as its awareness of the multiple problems facing emerging countries.

The official added that the UAE has managed over the past few years to become a leading country in pursuing climate neutrality, with a firm commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is reflected in its initiatives, policies, and investments to promote renewable energy and energy efficiency and explore emerging technologies to achieve its ambitious goal of reducing emissions to zero by 2050.

Gulenc added that the UAE's long-term investments in clean energy confirm its commitment to achieving sustainability goals and promoting a resilient economy. He noted that the UAE government, by declaring 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, has strengthened its position on sustainable development, as this initiative has encouraged private sector companies and individuals to accelerate sustainable practices in business and on a personal level.

He mentioned that the UAE's hosting of COP28 contributes to consolidating its role on the world stage. Through sharing its journey and experiences, the UAE can facilitate global climate action, promote collective action to achieve a more sustainable future and provide valuable insights and inspiring solutions based on its experience in balancing economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Gulenc believes that COP28 will be a catalyst for significant progress, especially as the UAE is adopting a holistic approach to reducing emissions. It also paves the way for a comprehensive exchange of best practices and innovative solutions by targeting key sectors such as energy, industry, transport, and waste management. He noted that this cooperative spirit is essential to enable industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to exchange ideas and strategies that contribute to effective carbon removal across different industries.

He added that COP28 will be able to rally international efforts by providing a forum for exchanging technologies and innovative solutions, securing international commitments, and forging partnerships that aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development, especially in industrial sectors. In addition, this global event has the ability to mobilise financial support and incentives for these sectors to invest in clean technologies and reduce their carbon footprint.

"To make a real difference, it is essential that the industrial sector would adopt sustainable practices. This includes adopting clean energy, transitioning to using cleaner energy sources and energy-efficient technologies, reducing waste, conserving water, and adhering to the principles of the circular economy."

Gulenc praised the UAE's efforts in the field of climate action, as it adopts a proactive approach to achieving carbon neutrality. He noted that the state's strategic initiatives, which include the transition to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and sustainable urban development, confirm its firm commitment to the environment.

He mentioned that Daikin will participate in COP28 under the Japan pavilion to reaffirm its efforts and endeavours to achieve sustainability in line with the UAE's national goals through achieving net-zero emissions through a strategic approach that includes accurate measurement, monitoring, and transparency in reporting emissions. He noted that the company's strategy is to promote technological progress, drive towards sustainable practices in all sectors, and develop valuable partnerships to help drive innovation.

Gulenc pointed out that Daikin has clear and ambitious goals to reduce net emissions by 30% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030, noting that his company is constantly working to provide innovations and solutions that contribute to reducing environmental impacts by investing $300 million in this domain.