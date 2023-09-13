ABU DHABI - The UAE ranks amongst the top world leaders in solar energy use, driven largely by the pioneering vision of the UAE government’s ambitious leadership, according to a recent report published by the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy.

With three of the planet’s largest solar sites, the UAE is the 6th highest per capita consumer of solar energy in the world, behind only Australia, The Netherlands, Japan, Israel and Chile.

The country has developed solar mega projects, including Shams, Noor Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi, as well as the largest single-site project in the world at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

Masdar, the country’s leading renewable energy company, has played a key role in these projects, collaborating with key government and private sector partners to further increase solar capacity.

The company continues to support the UAE in becoming a clean energy global powerhouse, demonstrating and accelerating the UAE leadership’s pioneering vision and commitment to a just and orderly clean energy transition. The nation’s ambitions are clear – to be the world leader in pioneering all clean energy, including solar, for a cleaner, greener future.

As the UAE continues to gear up to host COP28 at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, it is clear that the UAE continues to chart a path toward Net Zero.

COP28 will convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors, for the world’s leading climate conference.