ABU DHABI -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced developing the Federal Roads Service Platform for issuing and renewing NOC for road works.

The move is in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme.

Mohamed Almail, Assistant Undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure Assets Sector at MoEI, said, “Through developing the platform, the Ministry seeks to keep pace with government aspirations to eliminate bureaucracy and enhance customers’ experience. We aim to implement innovative tech-based government practices to improve efficiency and deliver cutting-edge services that go beyond customers’ expectations.”

He noted that the platform facilitates issuing NOC by reducing the required documents from eight to only three, the procedures from 26 to 13, and the service time from 14 to seven days. As for renewing NOC, the platform reduces the number of procedures from 11 to threeو and the service time from four days to an instant, with no need to attach documents.

The Federal Infrastructure Assets Sector at MoEI hosted three gatherings that drew the attendance of customers and representatives of private sector entities to engage customers in shaping future services that meet their needs.

In early 2024, the UAE launched a Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at overhauling the current government work structure to enhance service efficiency and quality.

The programme seeks to eliminate redundant government procedures and requirements, significantly simplifying the administrative process.

Ministries and government entities are tasked with the immediate implementation of the programme, which includes cancelling a minimum of 2,000 government measures, halving the time required for procedures, and removing all unnecessary bureaucracy by the end of 2024.