ADNOC and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Tuesday launched a humanitarian initiative that aims to expand healthcare access for those unable to afford it, including children, seniors, cancer patients and individuals with hearing impairments.

The campaign "Al Dhafra Oasis for Giving" highlights national institutions’ efforts to enhance the quality of life and assist vulnerable groups.

The initiative is being launched in collaboration with the Department of Community Development, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and the Family Development Foundation, as strategic partners. Burjeel Al Dhannah Hospital serves as the medical partner.

Together, these entities are unifying efforts to expand healthcare and humanitarian services and ensure they reach the most vulnerable groups across the UAE.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, said the initiative demonstrates how national institutions can join forces with humanitarian entities to support the underprivileged.

“We at the Emirates Red Crescent are deeply proud of this partnership. It reflects the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian leadership and reinforces the values of cooperation and solidarity that our wise leadership seeks to strengthen,” Al Mazrouei said.

Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President for ADNOC Group Health and Wellbeing, explained that the initiative includes six integrated humanitarian programmes, each providing a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of beneficiaries across different ages, groups and regions.