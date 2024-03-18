The United Arab Emirates has joined the Response and Assistance Network (RANET), a network established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to provide international assistance to countries during a nuclear or radiological emergency.

RANET was established in 2000, and since then 43 countries have registered their capabilities in the network, on areas including medical support, radiation survey, and other technical aspects. Through the UAE’s registration in the RANET, the country’s capabilities are now available for any IAEA Member State to request assistance in the case of a nuclear or radiological emergency, which may be provided following UAE approvals process.

RANET capabilities registered by the UAE include radiation survey, sampling and analysis, radiological assessment and advice, medical support, and nuclear installation assessment and advice. In addition to FANR, four UAE entities have had their capabilities registered under RANET: Nawah Energy Company; Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council; Al Dhannah Hospital; and Medinat Zayed Hospital.

“The addition of the UAE into the RANET showcases the exemplary standard that the country has reached in the field of emergency preparedness and response, and points to the confidence of the IAEA and its Member States in the UAE’s capabilities in this field, following years of close cooperation with the IAEA through the hosting of workshops and the country’s participation in a variety of exercises organised by the Agency,” said Christer Viktorsson, FANR’s Director-General.

The UAE’s cooperation with the IAEA in emergency preparedness and response encompasses joint exercises, including the UAE’s hosting of the IAEA’s ConvEx-3 exercise in 2021, an international nuclear and radiological emergency exercise involving more than 75 countries and 12 international organisations.

Furthermore, the UAE is a member of the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, which it joined in 1987, and it is part of the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and Request of Assistance. FANR is designated as UAE’s National Warning Point and Competent Authority under the said conventions; and FANR, alongside its national partners, plays also a key role in responding to nuclear or radiological incidents as per exiting approved national and local levels plans.

Since its inception in 2009, FANR developed, issued and revised regulations and regulatory guides for nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response matters, in line with its mandate to protect the public and the environment. To that end, FANR operates its Emergency Operations Centre through which it takes part in exercises and drills that aim to develop the UAE’s capacity to respond to nuclear or radiological emergencies.