Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) is calling on businesses to seize the opportunity to strategically decarbonise their operations by registering for its second Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction of 2026.

The auction, scheduled for 30 April 2026, provides forward-thinking organisations with a highly sought-after, transparent mechanism to officially certify their electricity consumption as clean.

Since the launch of the regulatory policy by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) in 2021, the CEC programme has evolved into a vital commercial asset for companies committed to sustainable growth.

As the Single Registrant and Auction Operator, EWEC provides entities across diverse sectors, including healthcare, digital infrastructure, retail, hospitality and heavy industry, with an unparalleled competitive advantage. Participating in the CEC auction enables business to tangibly reduce their Scope 2 emissions, future-proof their operations against evolving environmental expectations, and meet the rigorous ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) demands of modern consumers and investors.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer, said: “The CEC programme is a strategic commercial enabler for Abu Dhabi’s economic future. As we open the second 2026 auction, we are actively inviting businesses and organisations to move beyond sustainability commitments and into the era of verifiable climate leadership. By securing these certificates, organisations of all sizes can elevate their brand reputation while directly contributing to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The consistent growth in participation across diverse sectors proves that the UAE is not just participating in the global energy transition, but leading it by providing the infrastructure necessary for a cleaner, more competitive economy.”

CECs are tradable digital certificates that serve as proof that the electricity consumed was generated from a clean energy resource, such as solar, wind or nuclear. Each certificate represents the environmental attributes of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of zero-emissions energy. Conforming to the International REC Standard (I-REC), these certificates ensure rigorous global best practices for tracking and verification, giving organisations the gold-standard credentials required for global corporate sustainability reporting.

Participation in the Q2 auction will remain open until 30 April 2026. The auction utilises a competitive “Pay as Bid” clearing mechanism, allowing participants to strategically bid for their clean energy allocation, with final results expected to be available by 7 May 2026.

Organisations ready to gain a sustainable competitive edge and demonstrate their verifiable environmental leadership are strongly encouraged to participate. Contact the EWEC Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae