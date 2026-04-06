ANKARA:Türkiye raised electricity and natural gas prices, increasing household electricity prices by 25% and household natural gas prices by an average of 25%, citing rising global and domestic energy costs.

Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said power prices for public and private service sector subscribers connected at low voltage would increase by 17.5%, for industrial subscribers connected at medium voltage by 5.8% and for agricultural users by 24.8%.

Under the new rates, which took effect nationwide on April 4, a household consuming 100 kilowatt-hours of electricity will pay $7.26 the regulator noted.

Energy authorities attributed the adjustments to the sustained upward pressure on production and distribution costs within the energy market.

The move followed a surge in global energy benchmarks, driven by supply chain concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and fuel flows.