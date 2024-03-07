ISTANBUL - The Turkish and Azerbaijani energy and natural resources ministers on Tuesday discussed the green transition, climate change, and this year’s UN climate change conference (COP29), which Azerbaijan is set to host.

Türkiye’s Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan’s Mukhtar Babayev met in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the meeting, Bayraktar and Babayev “discussed cooperation opportunities as part of the green energy transition and combating climate change.”

The two energy chiefs also discussed COP29, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from 11th to 22nd November.