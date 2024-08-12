Türkiye-based ready-made garments manufacturer Jade Textile has contracted with a Gulf-based consultant to set up a solar power plant for its factory in the Tenth of Ramadan City, with investments estimated at $1.5 million, Corporate communication and PR Country Manager Moataz Abu Baker told Al Borsa News.

The plant will have a capacity of 1,660 kilowatts/hour (kWh), Abu Baker said, adding that it is set to save 30% of the factory’s electricity consumption.

As per an agreement with Jade Textile, the Arab African International Bank (AAIB) will partially finance the construction of the plant, he pointed out.

