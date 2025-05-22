Turkey will provide 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Syria each year, Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

In a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, Bayraktar said that Turkey's gas exports to Syria will contribute to an additional 1,300 megawatts of electricity production in the country.

Ankara, which supported rebel forces in neighbouring Syria throughout the 13-year civil war that ended this month with the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, is now positioning itself to play a major role in Syria’s reconstruction.

Turkey will also provide an additional 1,000 megawatts of electricity to neighbouring Syria for its short term needs, he added.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said they agreed to activate a gas pipeline that connects Syria with Turkey, with gas flows expected in June.

"This will significantly boost electricity generation, which will positively impact the Syrian people’s electricity needs," al-Bashir said.

The two minister discussed completing a 400-kilovolt line that links the countries, contributing to importing around 500 megawatts of electricity into Syria, to be ready by the end of the year or shortly thereafter, he added.

Cooperation also includes opening the door for Turkish companies to invest in mining, phosphate, electricity generation and electricity distribution in Syria.

"There is very intensive work underway regarding the discovery of new natural resources, whether gas or oil, on land or at sea," Bayraktar said.

