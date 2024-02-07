Egypt - Somabay, a Red Sea resort, and TAQA Gas, a subsidiary of energy leader TAQA Arabia, signed an agreement to establish a natural gas distribution network, marking a significant step towards sustainable tourism in Egypt. This partnership aligns with the government’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and fossil fuel reliance in tourist zones.

The agreement was signed between Abu Soma Touristic Development and TAQA Gas.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deema Abu Ghazala, Country Manager Egypt – Olayan Financing Company, Ibrahim El-Missiri, CEO of the company, Ayman Belal, General Manager at Egyptian Investment Company, Pakinam Kafafi, CEO of TAQA Arabia, Hala Abu Bakr, Chairperson of TAQA Gas, and Tarek El-Hawari, Managing Director of TAQA Gas.

Kafafi said: “The signing of this agreement with Abu Soma Tourism Development signifies the ongoing success of a series of fruitful partnerships between the two companies.” She conveyed her aspirations to further enhance collaboration with Somabay to develop the resort in the most optimal ways, “all within the framework of our collective endeavours to promote environmental sustainability and sustainable development.”

El-Missiri noted, “At Abu Soma Touristic Development, we take great pride in signing this new agreement with TAQA Gas, a subsidiary of TAQA Arabia. With this agreement, we proudly become the first integrated tourist resort in Egypt to fully transition to the use of natural gas. The alignment of this agreement with our company’s vision and strategy underscores our dedication to responsible and eco-friendly practices. Somabay always aims to develop its projects in a way that conforms with the highest environmental, sustainability, and clean energy standards.”

El-Hawari stated, “TAQA Gas places significant emphasis on supporting the country’s strategy in the natural gas sector through increased investments and expansion plans, coupled with ongoing advancements in cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions. Our aim is to maximize the benefits derived from natural gas resources and contribute effectively to the advancement of the Egyptian economy.”

TAQA Arabia and Abu Soma Touristic Development collaborated in 2022 on a 5 MW solar energy station at Somabay Resort. Additionally, the first seawater desalination plant using solar energy was developed to provide the tourist resort with potable water

