Taqa Arabia, the leader in utility and energy distribution in Egypt, and Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, have teamed up to better serve the energy needs of more than 1.7 million customers across Egypt.

Kyndryl will now provide Taqa Arabia with cloud hosting and cloud managed application services for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment, SAP S/4HANA.

Through its four main platforms and different subsidiary companies, Taqa Arabia delivers more than 7.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas and more than 1350 megawatt of electrical capacities and serves customers across Egypt through a network of 110 retail oil and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.

Pivotal role

SAP S/4HANA plays a pivotal role in enabling these operations, including support for plant maintenance activities, production planning, project management and sales and distribution in addition to company-wide human resources and financial accounting.

Due to the mission-critical nature of these workloads, Taqa began its work with Kyndryl in 2017 to help ensure secure, uninterrupted operations and real-time business intelligence from its SAP S/4HANA software environment.

As part of this latest renewal of work, Taqa Arabia will rely on Kyndryl, an SAP partner, to host its data-intensive SAP solutions on a hyperscale cloud infrastructure to help ensure high levels of security and availability, enhanced application performance and the flexibility to meet evolving business needs.

Emerging technologies

With Kyndryl hosting its ERP environment in the cloud, Taqa Arabia has the option of integrating emerging technologies, such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), at any time.

Through its unmatched skills and global resources, Kyndryl also provides Taqa Arabia with end-to-end management of its SAP software environment in the cloud and round-the-clock support to address data backup, recovery, security, performance and more.

Consequently, the company’s employees are freed up to focus on more strategic initiatives and deliver more value to customers.

Long-term goals

“Trust is fundamental to initiate and maintain relationships. Over the years, the Kyndryl team has proved to us that they are an extended part of the Taqa Arabia family, with our success at the forefront of everything that they do for us,” said Hazem El Gaishy, Taqa Arabia’s Chief Information Officer. “We are pleased to renew our collaboration with Kyndryl to drive forward our longer-term transformation goals.”

“As Taqa Arabia continues to evolve its business, we’re working hand in hand to support its digital transformation strategy and help the company better serve the needs of its customers,” said Mahmoud Badawi, Managing Director of Kyndryl Egypt. “Together, we have overcome challenges and celebrated many milestones over the years, and we are proud to continue our strong collaboration as we build on the progress achieved together thus far.”

Taqa Arabia chose to continue it collaboration with Kyndryl because of its expertise in applications, data and AI. Kyndryl has deep experience in helping companies as they adopt and deploy adaptive digital tools to modernise and power their operations.

Additionally, Kyndryl is SAP certificated in cloud and infrastructure operations that further strengthens its capabilities and portfolio. Today Kyndryl manages hundreds of businesses that use SAP solutions on various public cloud platforms as well as on premise.

