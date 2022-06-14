Riyadh – National Environmental Recycling Company (Tadweer) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the opportunity for electronic recycling and device refurbishment in Saudi Arabia.

Upon the 60-month contract, Tadweer aims to recycle more than 1 million products in the Kingdom within five years, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The recently listed firm sealed the agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on 12 June.

Meanwhile, Tadweer noted that the project would reflect positively on its financials starting from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

Last May, the company listed its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

