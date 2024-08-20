MUSCAT: A key player in Oman’s oil and gas sector, Seven Seas Petroleum LLC, in a landmark move towards a sustainable future, has officially partnered with Chinese electrolyser maker Sungrow Hydrogen to advance Oman’s green hydrogen capacity. This strategic alliance aligns with Oman’s ambitious 2030 target of producing one million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

The partnership was formalised in a ceremonial signing in Beijing by Harith al Suleimany, Executive Director of Seven Seas Petroleum, and Chaocai Peng, Chairman of Sungrow Hydrogen and attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to China.

Seven Seas Petroleum has been instrumental in providing vital services to the oil and gas industry in Oman and the broader Mena region. This new collaboration with Sungrow Hydrogen marks a significant expansion of their commitment to innovative solutions and sustainability.

In an exclusive interview with Oman Observer, Harith al Suleimany expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Seven years ago, I questioned if green hydrogen could be the answer for Oman. Today, with Sungrow’s advanced technologies, we are poised to make that vision a reality.” His foresight and dedication to sustainable energy have been pivotal in positioning Seven Seas Petroleum as a leader in the green hydrogen market. "This collaboration aims to leverage Oman’s abundant solar and wind resources, combined with Sungrow’s cutting-edge technologies, to establish a cost-effective and sustainable green hydrogen supply chain in the region," he said.

Sungrow Hydrogen, known for its impressive research and development programme, brings state-of-the-art manufacturing and innovative solutions to the partnership. The company has been at the forefront of electrolyser technologies and other renewable energy solutions. "With Sungrow’s technical excellence, we are integrating these solutions locally and regionally. This integration is expected to contribute significantly to in-country value, technology transfer, and job creation, ultimately strengthening the local hydrogen supply chain,” Al Suleimany noted One of the significant challenges in green hydrogen production is the cost. Al Suleimany acknowledged this, saying, “With time and growth in adoption, the cost of green hydrogen will become more attractive.” By utilising Sungrow’s diverse range of electrolysers and solutions, the partnership aims to make green hydrogen production more affordable and accessible.

The strategic partnership also promises to bolster Oman’s position as a leader in the global green hydrogen market. “Under the guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Oman Vision 2040 is rapidly transforming from a vision into reality,” he added. Green hydrogen is set to play a vital role in future markets, and by being early adopters, Oman is strategically positioning itself as a reliable provider of green hydrogen and fuels.

Seven Seas Petroleum plans to mimic the government’s strategy from a supply chain perspective. The company is committed to supporting Oman’s strategic plans by implementing robust green hydrogen ecosystems. “Our partnership with Sungrow will support our government’s strategic plans by contributing to a robust green hydrogen ecosystem,” Al Suleimany emphasised.

Al Suleimany highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, stating, "By leveraging cutting-edge technology and local resources, we are creating a sustainable model that benefits the economy and the environment." The focus on technology transfer and job creation is expected to stimulate local industries and provide new opportunities for skilled workers in Oman.

Moreover, the partnership with Sungrow Hydrogen is strategically designed to enhance Oman’s ability to export green hydrogen, tapping into growing international demand. This positions Oman as a key player in the global transition to cleaner energy sources, aligning with international climate goals and sustainability standards.

The integration of Sungrow’s advanced R&D capabilities, with centres in China and Germany, ensures that the latest innovations in hydrogen production are brought to Oman. “This not only improves efficiency but also reduces the levelised cost of hydrogen, making it a more viable energy source for various applications, from industrial use to transportation,” Al Suleimany concluded.

Jomar Mendoza