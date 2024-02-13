Adnoc Distribution announced the launch of a robotic fuelling arm pilot in Abu Dhabi on February 11. This robotic arm will assist motorists in refuelling their vehicle tanks, and the launch was timed with UAE innovation month.

After more than a year in development, the first pilot test started in Abu Dhabi. According to the company, the innovation is a first in the region and the first to be certified and tested. The 'arm' will be operational during the hot summer months.

Fuel stations will use the robot to support the existing staff, boost productivity and reduce wait time.

Through innovations, Adnoc is pioneering the future of AI-driven customer experience enhancements. The company said this step "reflects our unwavering commitment to service excellence, shorter wait times, and empowering our staff."

