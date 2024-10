His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Director-General of the Petroleum Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulated that Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa shall be appointed as the Director-General of the Petroleum Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, effective from the date of issuance of this Decree.