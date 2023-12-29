SEE Holding, a sustainably-focused global holding group aiming to spearhead a net zero emissions future, has joined forces with EnerTech, a Kuwait-based innovator, investor, and developer of end-to-end sustainable solutions, to develop a sustainable city in Kuwait.

The new development, which will be modeled on the lines of its already successful pioneering projects in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Oman (Yiti), aims to redefine urban living in Kuwait, enabling residents to significantly reduce their environmental impact with innovative clean energy, waste management, and resource conservation solutions as well as delivering social and economic sustainability.

Unveiling the strategic plans for Kuwait, SEE Holding said the new Sustainable City will generate 120% of its energy requirements from clean energy, produce 50% of its food requirements, and implement a zero-waste strategy.

This strategy includes plans for on-site waste sorting and a biogas plant to process organic waste to avoid landfills.

Additionally, the city's water management strategy involves treating and reusing 100% of its water for irrigation to ensure efficient resource utilization.

The envisioned sustainable city, poised to set a new global benchmark for sustainable urban development, will feature an advanced 16MWp solar energy system.

The renewable energy-based system will generate 100 percent of the city’s energy requirements, as well as an additional 20 percent surplus, which will significantly reduce the city’s emissions, it stated.

On the key Kuwaiti partnership, SEE Holding Chairman and CEO Engineer Faris Saeed said: "We are thrilled to grow our network of partners by working with one of the leading companies in the sectors of clean energy, water, technology and sustainability solutions. Our collaboration with EnerTech is driven by the shared goal of reaching a net zero emissions future and is strengthened by our combined experiences."

"Together with EnerTech, we are excited to work towards the creation of a sustainable city that will enhance the quality of life for the people of Kuwait and contribute to the growth of a green circular economy," he added.

The Dubai firm embodies a fundamental change in the concept of future cities by building and maintaining sustainable, evidence-driven, intelligent, live-work-and-thrive communities.

The group’s replicable and scalable cities bring forward the 2050 Paris Agreement targets by producing clean, renewable energy, empowering urban farming, recycling water and waste, and encouraging the use of clean and electric forms of transportation.

EnerTech CEO Abdullah Al Mutairi said: "We are designing a sustainable future with bankable clean energy and green infrastructure projects that are transforming quality of life in rural and urban communities around the world. Building win-win partnerships, like this one with SEE Holding, are key to unlocking innovation and accelerating sustainable development progress."

"Aligned with Kuwait Vision 2040 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this sustainable city in Kuwait is symbolic of our determination to improve lives and livelihoods through housing landscapes that are both energy efficient and environmentally friendly," he added.

According to Saeed, SEE Holding's 'The Sustainable City' branded concept and working model in Dubai was the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East.

"The model has already been successfully replicated in Sharjah with Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Abu Dhabi with Aldar, and Oman (Yiti) with Omran group," he stated.

The company’s portfolio also includes renowned companies and brands like Diamond Developers, Tadweer, and City Solar, all dedicated to enabling the development of sustainable infrastructure and cities, he added.

