Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management, automation, has announced the official launch of its new venture in Abu Dhabi - Taqana Energy Solutions - set up in partnership with Arab Development Establishment (ADE).

The factory launch aligns with the UAE’s 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative and builds on the nation’s commitment to bolstering local industries.

It will play a pivotal role in manufacturing a range of highly advanced energy solutions designed to support the UAE's industrial growth.

The facility highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing in-country value and cultivating local talents, with dedicated training and knowledge transfer programs, further positioning the UAE as a regional and global industrial hub.

The launch also aligns with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), which aims to make Abu Dhabi the most competitive industrial hub in the region.

Its key objectives include doubling the size of the industrial sector to AED178 billion by 2031, creating more than 13,000 skilled jobs, and enhancing trade ties with global markets.

Located in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), the new facility was inaugurated in the presence of Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Mohamed Al Nowais, Chairman and Managing Director; Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Mohamed Yousef Al Nowais, Executive Director, Taqana Board; Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric; Walid Sheta, President, MEA Zone, Schneider Electric; Mahmoud Nader, CEO of Taqana Energy Solutions; and other senior government officials.

Al Suwaidi said the launch of the Taqana facility reflects the robust collaboration between the public and private sectors in the UAE and contributes to the in-country value in addition to developing an advanced and sustainable industrial sector.

He reaffirmed that the ministry continuously supports all initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving national industrial goals and objectives.

"Public-private partnerships, especially those that focus on knowledge transfers and technology adoption, are in line with the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy through their contribution to investment across the country," he stated.

Also, such partnerships solidify the UAE’s position as a global and regional industrial hub. The collaboration reinforces the country’s status as a competitive and reliable regional and international industrial hub, said AAl Suwaidi.

"This project also comes as part of the ongoing cooperation between UAE-based and French companies under the umbrella of the UAE-France Business Council, established to promote business partnerships and launch projects in priority sectors, contributing to sustainable economic development," he added.

Al Nowais said: "With the launch of the Taqana Energy Solutions factory, we are not only supporting the UAE’s industrial sector but also advancing sustainable solutions that are crucial to the future of energy management."

"Together with Schneider Electric, ADE is proud to be part of the UAE’s vision for local production, positioning the nation as a leader in the global energy transition," he stated.

On the launch, Chadli said: "We at Schneider Electric are not just manufacturing energy solutions; we are engineering the future of sustainable energy in the UAE and beyond. This facility marks a watershed moment in advancing the nation’s clean energy ambitions through innovative technologies that address the growing global and regional demand for sustainability."

"This milestone highlights Schneider Electric’s unwavering commitment to the UAE, as we support the rapid transformation of the nation’s manufacturing sector and remain dedicated to driving sustainable solutions," he added.

