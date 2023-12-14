Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and LMD, the leading real estate company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement cutting-edge sustainable solutions for smart city management in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The scope of the agreement covers One Ninety and Stei8ht projects in Egypt and LMD UAE projects in Dubai, to deploy smart building solutions and AVEVA software to manage systems and facilities, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmentally friendly energy practices in the projects.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE by Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, and Amel Chadli, Middle East and Africa Digital Energy, New Energy Landscape and Energy Management Software Vice President, Schneider Electric, Eng. Amr Sultan CEO of LMD, and Mr. Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric will offer integrated smart building management solutions to LMD UAE and LMD Egypt, as a part of its goal to strengthen partnerships with the private sector. Schneider Electric’s portfolio of solutions encompasses AVEVA’s Unified Operations Center, enterprise-wide operations using an asset model to apply context to real-time processes, alarms, events, and archived data creating a single, common information stream that makes system design and maintenance more efficient and flexible. The system also effectively manages water consumption for irrigation and usage, in addition to implementing a scalable system that enables the integration of the processes and facilities along with enhancing the availability and functionality of the resources around the clock such as elevators and escalators. Schneider Electric will also supply medium voltage panels, loop modules, building management systems, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), ASCO automatic transfer switches (ATS), and SCADA power management and control systems for diverse projects.

Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, commented on the MoU saying, “Adopting sustainability solutions on a larger scale is a global target as climate change challenges persist. Studies indicate that homes will become the biggest consumer of electricity by 2050. Through Schneider Electric’s solutions, we can work towards ensuring energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. We have confidence that our integrated Homes of the Future solutions will help LMD apply the smart cities and smart buildings concept in One Ninety and Sei8ht projects. Our mutual aim is to enhance sustainability and act for a climate-positive world using technology.”

Amel Chadli, Middle East and Africa Digital Energy, New Energy Landscape and Energy Management Software Vice President, Schneider Electric, said: “Partnerships play a crucial role in our growth and expansion strategy in the Gulf region, particularly in the UAE. We are fully dedicated to fostering collaboration with all key stakeholders in the region, including real estate developers. Our partnership with LMD is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting sustainable development endeavors in the region as we aim to provide cutting-edge solutions to enhance energy efficiency and optimum resource management.”

Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD has expressed his enthusiasm for the cooperation with Schneider Electric, stating: “We are committed to applying all sustainability standards in our various projects in LMD Egypt and UAE, including, two projects in Egypt One Ninety (Mixed Use Development) and Stei8ht (Singular Villas Community), and our projects in the UAE.

“We’re excited about teaming up with international firms. Our partnership with Schneider Electric, a renowned global leader in energy management and automation, brings us immense satisfaction. We trust Schneider Electric’s advanced sustainable solutions will aid us in fulfilling our goal of enhancing safety, comfort, and sustainability for our customers. Our commitment to integrating these ideals into our projects reflects our dedication to environmental conservation and elevating the quality of life for residents. Sultan emphasized the pivotal role smart cities will play in shaping the future of the real estate sector.”

Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE, emphasized the significance of the agreement as a part of the company’s keen interest in applying sustainability elements to its projects. He stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with Schneider Electric, aiming to enhance LMD UAE’s efforts in developing projects aligned with global sustainable development and environmental conservation trends. This collaboration aims to develop strategies promoting effective housing solutions, focusing on sustainable energy use, rationalizing energy consumption, and reducing carbon emissions across our projects for a sustainable environment. The partnership involves LMD UAE’s array of projects, such as Boutique XII, Marina Living, and Boutique 23. Additionally, it encompasses two of LMD’s projects in Egypt—One Ninety and Stei8ht—which stand as genuine examples of integrated urban communities that have successfully implemented essential sustainable elements.”

The One Ninety project boasts a total investment of EGP 42 billion, occupying a vast area of 344,315 square meters. Situated strategically at the junction of South 90th Street and the Ring Road, One Ninety stands out with its unique designs, amenities, and services, ensuring the pinnacle of luxury and refinement for both residents and visitors. Featuring the W Residences Cairo managed by Marriott International, it offers a distinctive hotel residential area alongside an array of entertainment, art, and cultural services. Notably, One Ninety houses Egypt’s pioneering design district, CDD, and hosts globally recognized hotels like W Cairo and Aloft Hotel. The project is under the complete management of “Hill International.”

Furthermore, Stei8ht, an exclusive residential villa community spanning 1.5 million square meters under LMD Egypt, boasts a prime location in New Cairo. This project strives to merge contemporary living elements, featuring over 2,000 units, a comprehensive commercial and administrative hub, as well as diverse galleries, entertainment zones, and lush green spaces.

