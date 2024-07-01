Egypt - Schneider Electric, Al Ahly Sabbour, and Gebal for Sustainability Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch sustainable community development projects in Sidi Heneish village, located in Marsa Matrouh. These projects aim to enhance the lives of village residents by focusing on the Water, Food, and Energy Nexus, while also strengthening local communities’ capabilities to create positive impacts across environmental, social, and economic levels.

The MoU was signed by Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant; Ahmed Sabbour, Chairperson and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments; and Mohsen Nawara, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gebal for Sustainability Solutions. Representatives from the Embassy of France in Cairo and the leadership teams of all involved parties attended the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, the three parties have outlined several projects to enhance sustainability and community empowerment in Sidi Heneish village. These initiatives include:

Groundwater Well: A 140-meter-deep well will provide clean drinking water. Solar Desalination Station: Operating at 60 kilowatts, it will produce 60 cubic meters of clean water daily for drinking and irrigation. Climate-Controlled Greenhouse: With a production capacity of 15 tons per year, it will support agriculture. Fertigation Unit: Also powered by solar energy, it will optimize water and nutrient delivery.

Schneider Electric’s AI-based smart solutions, utilizing EcoStruxure technology, will contribute to environmental impact reduction, energy efficiency, and remote monitoring.

Furthermore, these projects will economically empower the local community by creating job opportunities and providing training. Over 19,000 individuals will benefit in the fields of energy, water, and food security.

Sebastien Riez emphasized: “We believe in cooperation for sustainability. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to innovative technological solutions that protect the environment and uplift local communities in Egypt.”

Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, added: “Our commitment extends beyond construction. We partner with Schneider Electric to positively impact Sidi Heneish residents through clean water, improved agriculture, and environmental awareness.”

Upon completion, the projects will be handed over to the local organization in Sidi Heneish for sustainable operation, maintenance, and monitoring. Local residents will receive training to manage and operate these vital initiatives, further raising awareness and building their capabilities.

