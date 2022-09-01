Riyadh: R&D World Magazine has granted the R&D 100 Award for the series of products of SABIC that is specialized in the category of materials or mechanical technologies for the companies contributions in three main fields that helped meet the changing needs of the global market.



These fields include enabling the first design for an aerial device for 5G networks through the direct laser structuring technology, supporting goals of zero carbon emissions in several industries, and supporting designers of ADAS in improving the accuracy and credibility of sending signals.



CEO of SABIC Specialties Ernesto Occhiello said that winning this award reflects the scopes of SABIC's interest in innovation and its endeavors to make a base in its strategy aiming to realize growth and create a big economic value.



He stressed that this award comes at a time SABIC works hard to enhance its research efficiency to help improve industrial operations and manufacture safer and more efficient and sustainable products.