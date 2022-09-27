RIYADH — The National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) is working on building a national strategy for the waste management sector, in order to determine how it can contribute in the national sector, the center’s waste management specialist Fatima Al-Hussein confirmed.



According to Akhbar24, Al-Hussein stated that the center's strategy is followed by 25 comprehensive and integrated strategic plans that will be implemented around the regions of Saudi Arabia. She noted that the main objective of the strategy is to cover all regions of the Kingdom, starting from Riyadh.



She indicated that the goal of the strategy is to divert waste from landfills by 2035, starting with municipal solid waste, which is compatible with the Saudi Green Initiative by diverting 94% of waste from landfills.



Al-Hussein said that the National Center had previously assessed the current situation of the waste volume, as well as the ways to benefit from it, in addition to the required techniques to treat it, such as sorting plants for recyclable materials, waste-to-energy plants.

