Saudi Arabia's National Water Company has announced that it had treated more than 2.1 billion cu m of wastewater in 2024. NWC also distributed over 3.7 billion cu m of drinking water in various regions across the kingdom.

This comes as part of its plan to achieve water security, preserve and protect the environment, raise operational efficiency, and expand the coverage of water and sanitation services to support economic growth and improve the quality of life to reflect the ambitious aspirations of the kingdom, said NWC in a statement.

These accomplishments, it stated, build on its continuous efforts to improve the efficiency of water and sanitation services, while expanding access to reliable, comprehensive services to meet the growing demand for water and support the Kingdom's broader development goals.

According to NWC, more than 3.1 million drinking water samples across the kingdom were tested during the same year. This followed the collection of more than 310,000 samples using advanced smart boxes that document the sampling times and date through a technical chip, automatically uploading the data to the monitoring and control room in laboratories.

The Saudi company said 14 of its laboratories have obtained ISO 17025 certification from the Saudi Accreditation Center.

Last year, NWC extended approximately 111,000 home connections for water and sewerage services, with 74,000 for water and around 37,000 for sanitation.

