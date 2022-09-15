JEDDAH — The Ministry of Finance signed a number of financing agreements with several local banks amounting to SR25 billion to execute various infrastructure projects scheduled to start in 2023 and 2024 to expedite the implementation of these projects.



The National Debt Management Center arranged those financings in accordance with the ministry aim towards enabling and supporting strategic infrastructure projects in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

