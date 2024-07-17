NEW YORK — Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said that Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role in achieving global climate-related goals, with more than 80 initiatives and investments exceeding $180 billion to develop the country's green economy, in addition to establishing its position as a leader in renewable energy.



In a speech he delivered during the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development 2024 in New York, Al-Ibrahim stressed that Saudi Arabia is working to enhance sustainability locally, and is following an approach that includes all aspects of the economy and focuses on people to achieve the latent potential, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



He added, “In Saudi Arabia, we realize that sustainable progress depends on creating and exploiting opportunities to improve the general standard of living and enhance the quality of life.”



Al-Ibrahim also noted the importance of developing a system for prioritization that enables countries to focus on the most effective policies and optimal solutions that achieve the maximum impact for the largest number of people within the shortest possible time to accelerate the pace of progress.



The Saudi delegation is participating in the 2024 High-Level Political Forum, which is being held at the United Nations headquarters in New York from July 8 to 18, under the slogan “Promoting the 2030 Agenda concerned with sustainable development and eliminating poverty in light of multiple crises.”

