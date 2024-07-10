RWE and Masdar have achieved a key milestone for the DBS (Dogger Bank South) Offshore Wind Farms as the Development Consent Order (DCO) application has been accepted into the UK Planning Inspectorate examination phase.

The DBS East and DBS West offshore wind farms, which could provide electricity for up to three million typical UK homes, are located in shallow waters on the Dogger Bank over 100 kilometres off the northeast coast of England.

The acceptance of the DCO application moves the projects into the pre-examination phase, which will become subject to a public examination later in 2024.

Together, the projects will have up to 200 turbines with a combined estimated capacity of three gigawatts. Investment by RWE and Masdar during development and construction is predicted to deliver an economic contribution (Gross Value Added) to the UK of almost £1 billion, including £400 million in the Humber region.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind, said, “We are thrilled to reach this pivotal point with the DBS Offshore Wind Farms. Our partnership with Masdar underscores our shared commitment to driving forward the UK's renewable energy agenda, supporting jobs, and delivering substantial economic benefits to the region. The acceptance of our DCO application by the UK Planning Inspectorate is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, and we look forward to progressing through the next phases."

Husain Al Meer, Director, Global Offshore Wind at Masdar, said, “We are delighted that, together with our partners RWE, we have taken this significant step toward advancing our offshore wind capacity in the UK, one of our key strategic markets. At Masdar, we are committed to developing clean and affordable energy that supports countries in their energy transitions, catalyzes economic growth and creates new jobs.

“The DBS Offshore Wind Farms demonstrate Masdar’s dedication to building the equitable energy system of tomorrow, and we are excited that we are one step closer to making it a reality.”

RWE will be leading development, construction and operation on behalf of the project partners RWE (51 percent share) and Masdar (49 percent share). RWE entered into Agreements for Lease for the two DBS projects with The Crown Estate in January 2023.

In December 2023, Masdar announced it had acquired a 49 percent stake in the DBS offshore wind projects. The shareholding agreement between the companies was finalised in February 2024.

The DBS projects will make an important economic contribution to the region, support the UK’s net zero ambitions, and boost its broader economic growth and energy security.

The next steps for the projects, following a successful Development Consent Order, would be to secure Contracts for Difference (CfD), followed by financing and construction.