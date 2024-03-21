The second edition of the RAK Energy Summit will be held on 27th-28th November 2024 at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Hosted by RAK Municipality, the summit is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The summit, themed "Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future," is expected to provide a platform for dialogue and partnerships among thought leaders, trailblazers, and decision-makers from the government and private sectors.

The second edition also features Etihad Water and Electricity as the lead partner, underscoring the utility company's support for the largest sustainable energy event in the Northern Emirates.

Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said, "Building on the success of the inaugural edition, we are excited to announce the second edition of RAK Energy Summit. Sustainable energy is more important than ever for contributing to climate change mitigation, individual well-being, and business competitiveness. At the summit, we aim to facilitate productive conversations with international and local industry players to bring progress in the energy transition of Ras Al Khaimah and the broader region."

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said, "We are proud to be the Lead Sponsor of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit, reflecting our deep commitment to enhancing the future of clean and sustainable energy in the UAE, in line with the insightful vision of our wise leadership in this sector."

Al Ali commended the strategic partnership between EtihadWE and RAK Municipality, affirming that it supports achieving sustainable development goals and economic well-being and drives development in Ras Al Khaimah.

The summit features a well-rounded programme that dives into critical topics such as the concrete actions taken by major global economies to advance the energy transition and meet net-zero targets, focusing on the role of the private sector.

The summit will include examples of leadership and discussions on crucial contributors to national and regional decarbonisation pathways: smart technologies, AI, fuels and energy grids of the future, energy and carbon markets, and others.

The summit will also hold structured networking sessions and live demonstrations to showcase the next big opportunities in sustainable energy.