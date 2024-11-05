Doha, Qatar: The National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed) run by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kharamaa) has helped reduce 1.2 million tonnes of carbon emissions and save QR840m in 2024, said an official.

“Our journey towards sustainability has been marked by significant milestones that have reduced carbon footprint and enhanced the quality of life for our citizens,” said Manager of Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department of Kahramaa, Eng Rashid Al Rahimi.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Tarsheed Energy and Water Efficiency Forum in Doha yesterday. The two-day event is organised by Kahramaa to discuss the latest developments in the rationalisation of electricity and water consumption for sustainability.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of Kahramaa Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari and a number of senior officials and guests.

“The Gulf Water Utility Specifications have been adopted to achieve water efficiency and Qatar’s renewable energy strategy was launched,” said Al Rahimi. He said the State Cabinet also approved the draft water law to preserve water resources and the draft law regulating district cooling services.

“Kahramaa is also one of the first institutions to prepare sustainability and environmental governance reports,” said Al Rahimi.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation and solidarity among all sectors in the country to work on rationalising consumption by applying the latest advanced technologies to achieve a sustainable culture that will be a role model for future generations to create a future of energy efficiency and commitment to sound environmental practices, so that consumption becomes an integral part of daily life.

“The forum affirms that our shared commitment to a sustainable future depends on enhancing energy efficiency and preserving natural resources,” said Al Rahimi.

He said the change brought about by Tarsheed was not just an improvement in numbers, but rather a step towards protecting our resources and ensuring a better future for coming generations in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The forum is a distinguished platform to enhance this discussion and review the various distinguished developments in the field of rationalisation, enabling industry leaders and experts to cooperate and exchange ideas.

The forum presents five main discussion sessions focusing on trends and challenges in energy efficiency, smart solutions and systems. The sessions focused on pivotal topics: energy efficiency, smart solutions and systems, circular economy, sustainability, awareness, and legislation and governance in energy efficiency.

The forum also honoured winners of the 2024 Tarsheed Competitions, as the program is keen to communicate with all sectors annually, by launching competitions that encourage the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle.

This is within the framework of its social responsibility and its keenness to encourage and urge the community to apply sound practices of rationalisation and energy efficiency, which helps reduce electricity and water consumption and reduce carbon emissions, in addition to highlighting the valuable contributions of the program’s partners during this year.

