Qatar - Ooredoo has announced a partnership with Seashore Group for a recycling programme to promote green living and sustainability during the Qatar CSR Summit, which concludes in Doha on May 18.

As part of this initiative, customers can now hand in any unwanted mobile devices at selected Ooredoo Shops. These items will then be, where appropriate, sent to be recycled.

Customers giving away their mobile devices could receive 5,000 Nojoom points in exchange for suitable items, an incentive for those who are committed to environmentally responsible behaviour.

Thani al-Malki, executive director, Business at Ooredoo, said: “At Ooredoo, we believe that technology and sustainability can go hand in hand. We are proud to partner with Seashore Group to help reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste and promote sustainable practices in the community.”

Salem al-Mohannadi, CEO of the Seashore Group, said: “The initiative comes as part of the group’s social responsibility to raise the level of awareness among individuals towards recycling their phones and environmental sustainability.”

Participating retail branches include Ooredoo shops at Villaggio Mall, City Center Doha, Doha Festival City, and Airport Road.

