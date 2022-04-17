A consortium of partners in Bahrain has joined together on a clean drinking water project to help 1,000 people struggling to find fresh supplies in villages in Tamil Nadu, a southern state of India, writes Stanley Szecowka.

Pavilion Renewables, Al Dur Power and Water Company, Hidd Power and Water Company, low-carbon energy company ENGIE, the ENGIE Foundation and the Rotary Club of Manama have signed a unique agreement to action the initiative.

As part of their corporate social responsibility commitments and initiatives, all the organisations are aligned to provide safe and clean drinking water to developing communities such as Mattiyarendal village.

The project will convert contaminated groundwater into potable, clean drinking water following WHO standards and help address the increasing water scarcity issue the communities and people in Tamil Nadu are experiencing.

“With growing concerns around climate change, organisations such as ours must be steadfast in delivering innovative solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but at the same time deliver on sustainability goals, in particular goal 6 – ‘clean water and sanitation’,” said Ian Roos, CEO of Pavilion Renewables.

“One of our founding objectives is to provide water to those most in need, assisting developing communities that face water scarcity issues. Through innovative programmes such as these, communities can ensure access to clean water through clean energy sources.”

Climate change and extreme weather have played a part in water shortage along with a lack of proper planning. The Government of Tamil Nadu announced in 2019 that 24 districts would be drought-hit.

Whatever the cause of the crisis, or who the blame should be levelled at, the people are suffering.

The need for clean, safe drinking water is imperative; it is a basic human right, added Jürgen De Vyt, CEO of Al Dur Power and Water Company.

“Delivering clean and sustainable water resonates with ENGIE’s purpose and is also fully supported by the goals and mission of the ENGIE foundation, ie, to support innovative, philanthropic projects related to renewable and sustainable energy solutions. We are proud of this initiative and this collaboration.”

The water purification system will clean up to 500,000 litres of contaminated water per day, using only wind and solar energy, at a very low maintenance cost of $100 per year.

The system is easily deployed to developing communities that face challenges of access to water through reduced energy demands and low waste output. The system can also be monitored and controlled remotely, to ensure its efficiency in serving the community.

Osama Almoayed, president of the Rotary Club of Manama (RCM), said that supporting communities has always been the mission of the humanitarian service organisation. RCM forms part of Rotary International, which boasts 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its inception in 1965, RCM members have been actively participating and organising key community initiatives at home and abroad.

“Projects of this nature will increasingly ensure that we are advancing towards meeting sustainable development goals,” he added.

“The Fathers of the Holy Cross Congregation, in which the system will be handed over to, will ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the entire Mattiyarendal people, and supporting its many surrounding areas.

Pavilion Renewables is a regional leader in providing energy, water, waste management, organic agriculture and decarbonisation solutions through its subsidiaries, most notably Pavilion Energy and Pavilion Water. Originating in 1988, it established its headquarters and main manufacturing operations in Bahrain in 2018.

The ENGIE Group is a global specialist in low-carbon energy and services. It is the parent of the company that provides operation and maintenance services for Al Dur Power and Water Plant.

