SUHAR - SOHAR Port and Freezone recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Elite Hazardous Waste Management Solution (FZC) LLC, a project poised to revolutionise industrial waste recycling, treatment, and disposal in Oman. Strategically located within the SOHAR Freezone, this initiative underscores a steadfast commitment to sustainable development and the circular economy, enhancing SOHAR's reputation as a hub for innovative solutions.

The ceremony, graced by Shaikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, saw attendance from representatives of Elite Hazardous Waste Management Solution (FZC) LLC, numerous partners, and the executive management team of SOHAR Port and Freezone.

Spanning 10,000 square metres and involving a RO 1.3 million ($3.5 million) investment, the new facility will employ advanced, eco-friendly technology to reduce carbon emissions. It will feature cutting-edge pollution control equipment to safely treat industrial waste, including oil sludge, sludge, and rubber. Key outputs will include heavy oil for slow-moving machinery and low-contamination carbon dust for use in cement manufacturing or road construction. The facility’s initial capacity of 40 tonnes per day is expected to double to 80 tonnes per day within a year.

Shiv Sood, Co-owner of Elite Hazardous Waste Management Solution (FZC) LLC, remarked, “Partnering with SOHAR Freezone aligns with our dedication to advancing sustainable practices and pioneering the circular economy. This milestone highlights our leadership in innovative waste management and our shared vision for a future where SOHAR Freezone continues to drive environmental stewardship and economic growth.”

Omar al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and DCEO of SOHAR Port, added, “This new facility is a pivotal step in promoting the circular economy. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to stringent environmental standards, we enhance our waste management capabilities while contributing to Oman Vision 2040’s circular economy objectives.”

The groundbreaking of Elite’s Hazardous Waste facility signifies a significant step in their sustainability journey, marking the seventh circular economy project at SOHAR Port & Freezone. This diversification into various fields, including industrial and marine waste management, solidifies SOHAR Freezone as a premier choice for industries committed to the circular economy.

