Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement signed agreements worth an ‍overall $2.6 ‍billion with a consortium led by Qatar's ​Nebras Energy and one led by Korea Western Power ⁠to develop power generation projects, the Omani state news agency ⁠reported on ‌Thursday.

The agreements are power purchase deals for combined-cycle gas turbine power projects in ⁠Misfah and Duqm, the agency said.

The Misfah and Duqm combined-cycle gas projects will use advanced technology to improve fuel efficiency and ⁠cut emissions, and are expected ​to support grid stability and economic growth in Oman, it added.

The ‍Qatari state news agency QNA also reported the ​deals, saying Nebras Energy, through one of its subsidiaries, has been awarded two contracts to develop gas-fired combined-cycle power generation plants in Oman.

The projects include the Misfah Power Plant, with a total capacity of 1,700 megawatts, and the Duqm Power Plant, with a total capacity of 877 megawatts, both under 20-year ⁠agreements, QNA said.

Nebras Energy acquired a ‌49% stake in the Misfah Power Plant and a 30% stake in the Duqm ‌Power Plant, ⁠QNA added.

($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)

