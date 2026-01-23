PHOTO
Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement signed agreements worth an overall $2.6 billion with a consortium led by Qatar's Nebras Energy and one led by Korea Western Power to develop power generation projects, the Omani state news agency reported on Thursday.
The agreements are power purchase deals for combined-cycle gas turbine power projects in Misfah and Duqm, the agency said.
The Misfah and Duqm combined-cycle gas projects will use advanced technology to improve fuel efficiency and cut emissions, and are expected to support grid stability and economic growth in Oman, it added.
The Qatari state news agency QNA also reported the deals, saying Nebras Energy, through one of its subsidiaries, has been awarded two contracts to develop gas-fired combined-cycle power generation plants in Oman.
The projects include the Misfah Power Plant, with a total capacity of 1,700 megawatts, and the Duqm Power Plant, with a total capacity of 877 megawatts, both under 20-year agreements, QNA said.
Nebras Energy acquired a 49% stake in the Misfah Power Plant and a 30% stake in the Duqm Power Plant, QNA added.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
