Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has signed 30 usufruct agreements to build fuel filling stations in different sites in the governorates of Oman to the tune of RO5.6 million ($14.5 million).

The stations have a total area of 101,842 sq m, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The initiative seeks to achieve fiscal sustainability, attract investments, boost government revenues and encourage the local community to engage in business activities.

The agreements were signed by Hamad Ali Al Nazwani, Housing Undersecretary, and representatives of the filling stations.

The filling stations are distributed as follows: 7 in South A’Sharqiyah Governorate, 6 in Dhofar Governorate, 6 in North A’Sharqiyah Governorate, 4 in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, 3 in Muscat Governorate, 2 in A’Dhahirah Governorate, 1 in Al Buraimi Governorate and 1 in South Al Batinah Governorate.

