Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has launched five new service stations as part of its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a report said.

The new stations in Jeddah, Mecca and Dammam have taken the number of fully operational service stations in the kingdom to 30, Times of Oman said in a report.

Based on OOMCO’s 20-year experience in the fuel retail sector, the company is committed to developing integrated service stations for its customers that extend beyond fuel, and which are in line with the competitive standards of the market, the company said.

The one-stop-shop service stations feature facilities such as convenience stores, ATMs, fast food cafes and specialty coffee shops, in addition to essential automotive services including a car service centre and car wash.

Jaber Al Wahaibi, General Manager, Global Markets, Strategic Planning and Business Development at OOMCO, said: “The progress we have made towards our regional expansion goals reflects our commitment to connecting with customers across our entire network and is a result of our cumulative experience in the sector, which contributed to the development of cutting-edge, convenient, and competitive service stations.

“OOMCO looks to support growing trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Oman in pursuit of the objectives of both Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030.”

Nasser Al Maawali, Regional Director of OOMCO’s, KSA, said: “We look forward to launching new stations during 2024 and the coming years which are aimed at strengthening our presence.”

