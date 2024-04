Kazakhstan will gradually compensate for its first-quarter overproduction under the OPEC+ oil output reduction deal throughout this year, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said earlier this month that according to "secondary sources", Kazakhstan produced 131,000 barrels per day above its quota in March due to weather conditions and heating requirements.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov. Editing by Jane Merriman)