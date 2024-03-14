Oman - In order to attract foreign investments, enhance environmental initiatives, and develop renewable and clean energy projects to achieve environmental targets and aspirations at the national level and contribute to the realization of Oman Vision 2040 and the goal of zero emissions by 2050, as well as to achieve global goals in this regard and meet the growing demand for renewable energy projects to keep pace with consumption growth; the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) signed an electricity connection agreement with United Solar on March 11, 2024. The signing ceremony took place at the Sohar Port and Free Zone in the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate, under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, and in the presence of several dignitaries, representatives of various government and private entities.

The ceremony included the signing of several agreements with relevant and specialized entities such as the Oman Electricity Transmission Company, Nama Supply, Sohar Port, and the Free Zone, in an investment totaling over RO 520 million. The cornerstone was laid for the polysilicon factory project in North Al Batinah Governorate, the first of its kind in the Middle East with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes. The project is expected to be inaugurated in the first quarter of 2025.

Eng Saleh al Rumhi, OETC’s CEO, emphasised the company's keen interest in such projects and its ongoing efforts to invest and contribute to the success of renewable energy related projects. He also highlighted OETC’s commitment to developing infrastructure for large projects, improving the business environment to attract more investments, and continuing to work together with other entities to achieve the national visions, targets, and aspirations.

Al Rumhi added, "We always prioritize national visions, with Oman Vision 2040 at the forefront of our priorities, through all the projects, initiatives, and activities undertaken by OETC. Therefore, the company is diligently working on signing collaboration agreements and supporting various large-scale projects that align with its nature of work. We also focus on green energy projects and renewable energy, as Oman is blessed with inexhaustible resources in clean energy such as wind and solar power. These energies will contribute to achieving the goal of zero carbon emissions in Oman by 2050. Additionally, we believe in the added local value of such projects in terms of job opportunities, purchasing local materials, and developing local community and serving them as it should."

OETC, a member of Nama Group, is the only company responsible for the transmission and control of electricity across the Sultanate of Oman’s network. The electricity is transmitted from production stations to distributed load centers in the governorates. The transmission network operates at a voltage of 132kV and above to cover most of the governorates in the Sultanate of Oman, whether in the north or the south. Furthermore, OETC manages the interconnection lines between Oman and the GCC interconnection network, which operates at a voltage of 220kV.

