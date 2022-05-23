MADRID: Siemens Energy does not yet see signs of a recovery at wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, its chief executive said on Monday after launching a bid for minority holdings in the struggling unit.

"There are not yet clear signs of a near-term recovery in the current setup," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch told analysts on a conference call.

Through the bid, Siemens Gamesa will be "supported by Siemens Energy's proven turnaround expertise", Bruch added.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



