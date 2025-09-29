QatarEnergy has signed a long-term agreement with German industrial gases company Messer to supply high-purity helium, which is used in a wide variety of technologies ranging from MRI scanners to quantum computing.

The deal for 100 million cubic feet per year from QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan facilities marks the state energy company's first direct sales and purchase agreement with Messer, the world's largest privately held industrial gases company.

The global demand for helium could exceed 322 million cubic metres by 2035 for the gas used widely in manufacturing because of its cooling and inert properties, according to a report last year by market research firm IDTechEx.

QatarEnergy estimates the amount of helium available from its North Field gas reservoir is enough to meet global demand for the next 30 years. When the state-owned energy giant's two helium plants are operating at full capacity, it expects to supply approximately 25% of the world's total helium output.

"This agreement underscores QatarEnergy's commitment to delivering reliable resources from one of the world's largest helium producers to support fast-growing industries worldwide," said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of QatarEnergy.

As well as MRI scanners and quantum computing, helium is crucial for semiconductors, fibre optics and space exploration among its many applications.

