Miahona, a leading Saudi pioneer in water and wastewater infrastructure development, said it has secured an order worth SAR1 billion ($267 million) for the development of a wastewater treatment plant in Jeddah 1st Industrial City.

The contract, which is for a long tenure of 25 years, was awarded by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon).

The project scope includes the rehabilitation, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the industrial wastewater treatment systems.

It also involves capital investment, land utilisation, service provision and revenue generation through treated water sales, all within the framework of a Rehabilitation, Operation, and Transfer (ROT) model.

Miahona said as per the deal, it will be utilising the site for the project and ensuring the continuity and reliability of providing public services related to wastewater and industrial water treatment.

The work also involves treatment of raw wastewater and industrial effluent according to the Service Agreement (SA) as well as marketing and sale of treated water for industrial purposes in accordance with the Service Agreement (SA).

Miahona will also provide maintenance for external networks and lift stations.-TradeArabia News Service

