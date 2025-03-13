Saudi Arabia - The Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business of L&T, along with Lantania of Spain, has signed a contract with ACWA Power, a major developer in the Middle East, to build the Ras Mohaisen Desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The WET unit won the order in a joint venture with Lantania of Spain, wherein it happens to be the lead partner, the company said.

L&T has classified it as a 'large' contract with a value between $287.17 million and $574 million.

Ras Mohaisen Desalination plant will have a capacity of 300,000 cu m/day. The project’s scope includes design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant.

It encompasses intake and outfall facilities, process units, pumping stations, 600,000 cu m potable water storage facility, electrical special facility and associated works along with state-of-the-art automation and instrumentation systems. A Solar PV plant is also part of the project scope.

The plant will serve as a drinking water source for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions, benefiting about one million population.

This is the second desalination order that L&T has received in Saudi Arabia in the recent past and it strengthens WET’s presence in the Middle East region. This large order underscores WET’s resolve to expand its regional footprint across all neighboring and business-conducive geographies, the company said.

Larsen & Toubro is a $27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

