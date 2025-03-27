India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its key unit - L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) - has secured a ultra mega contract from QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4).

Confirming the mega win, L&T said the contract, which is worth more than Rs150 billion ($1.7 billion), is the largest single order ever received by the company.

The scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes, each comprising large offshore platforms with compression and power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures to be located 80 km off the northeast coast of Qatar.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - L&T, said: "Securing QatarEnergy LNG's ultra mega offshore contract - the largest single order in our history, is a landmark achievement. This prestigious project strengthens our global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar's energy security objectives."

"I thank QatarEnergy LNG for placing their trust in L&T to deliver this complex and strategically important project. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in project execution that will reinforce Qatar's position as a global LNG leader," he stated.

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President - L&T, said: "The award of a project of such nature is a reflection of the confidence and trust placed by QatarEnergy LNG in L&T’s expertise and its ability to deliver such large-scale projects for which L&T is very thankful."

"This collaboration not only strengthens our partnership but also reaffirms L&T's commitment to supporting Qatar's strategic energy objectives through innovative and reliable solutions," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).