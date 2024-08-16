KUWAIT CITY - Sources from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy have confirmed that a project to establish a solar panel production workshop has been included in the ministry’s budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders has granted financial approval for the project, allowing specialized companies to submit their bids.

Following the submission process, the bids will be reviewed and evaluated, with the contract awarded to the most technically and financially viable proposal.

The establishment of this workshop represents a significant move towards incorporating renewable energy into the electricity production process.

It aligns with the nation’s goal of generating 15 percent of its electricity through renewable sources by 2035.

The project also involves constructing a new facility dedicated to manufacturing solar panels under the ministry’s oversight.

The workshop will focus specifically on the production of solar panels, which, according to various studies, have proven to be the most effective and economical renewable energy solution for Kuwait.

The energy generated from these panels will be seamlessly integrated into the ministry’s network, ensuring reliable delivery to customers. This contrasts with other renewable technologies, such as thermal panels, which have been found less suitable.

