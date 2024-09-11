KUWAIT CITY - In what is being hailed as the largest organizational overhaul in its history, the Kuwait Oil Company has unveiled a sweeping restructuring plan.

The move, announced by CEO Ahmed Al-Eidan, introduces significant changes across the company’s departments, aimed at enhancing efficiency and aligning with strategic goals.

The comprehensive restructuring, effective from Wednesday, includes the promotion and rotation of 106 team leaders, along with the elevation of 16 managers and the appointment of 9 new consultants and senior specialists. This ambitious initiative is set to maximize the company’s assets, improve business operations, and address future challenges with increased flexibility and independence.

The following are the key changes:

Engineering Project Management Group -- Sami Al-Yaqout has been appointed as an advisor to the Executive Vice President for Project Management and Engineering. Hazaa Al-Azma will lead Project Management Team 14, Najib Al-Zaid will head Project Management Team 15, Hidayan Al-Ajmi will manage Project Management Team 21, Nizar Al-Rayes will oversee Project Management Team 24, and Abdul Latif Shaaban will direct Project Management Team 25.

Senior Specialists -- Muthanna Al-Moumen, Abdulhadi Al-Zoubi, Mohammed Al-Rashidi, Jassim Al-Wazzan, and Sabah Maarefi have been promoted to senior specialists. Mohammed Al-Qahtani will lead Project Management Team 31, Mohammed Dhabib will head Project Management Team 33, Nahed Ayed will manage Project Management Team 34, and Ahmed Al-Fuzaie will lead the design team in the Engineering Projects Support Group.

Project Monitoring and Standards -- Nasser Abu Talib will continue as head of the Project Monitoring Team, with Dalal Al-Abyan joining as head of another Project Monitoring Team. Khaled Al-Mazid will become the head of the Standards Team, and Obaid Al-Shammari will lead the Planning and Support Team in the Planning and Innovation Directorate.

Production and Support Teams -- Abdulaziz Mohammed is appointed as director of the Production Integration Group, while Mishari Al-Saqabi will head the Production System Management Team. Abdulaziz Al-Qassar will oversee the Al-Ahmadi Hospital Maintenance Team, Muhammad Al-Kandari will manage the Medical Facilities Services Team, Abdulrahman Al-Shammari will lead the Compensation Team, and Anfal Al-Shalan will head the Career Development Team.

This restructuring aims to foster rapid decision-making, optimal use of expertise, and continuous improvement to ensure that KOC maintains its leadership position in the oil and gas sector, adhering to global industry standards.

