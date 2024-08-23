KUWAIT CITY - The statistical report issued by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for July revealed that the ministry imported 415.144 megawatts from the Gulf Interconnection Network, with an average of 500 megawatts per day.

According to the report, the highest electrical load recorded in the ministry’s history was 17,360 megawatts on Saturday, July 13, while the lowest load was 11,880 megawatts on July 5.

The highest net consumption of fresh water reached 504.383 million imperial gallons on July 18, while the lowest net consumption was 481.405 million imperial gallons on July 16. Meanwhile, the report explained that the ministry extended electricity to 726 customers with a total production capacity of 96,379.240 kilowatts during the same month. The largest share of these extensions went to the private housing sector with 674 customers, followed by the industrial sector with 20 customers, the agricultural sector with 11 customers, the investment sector with 10 customers, the government sector with seven customers, and the commercial sector with four customers.

The number of employees in the ministry increased by 804 Kuwaitis who joined in July, raising the total to 35,145 employees from 34,341 in June. The percentage of Kuwaiti employees in the ministry now stands at 97.6 percent of the total employees. In addition, the ministry announced the launch of electricity services in Mutlaa Residential City, N4 district covering parts of Block 2 and 3, with the cooperation of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare. The ministry will now receive requests to connect electricity to 870 plots.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

