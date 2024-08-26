Riyadh: The King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) has adopted two professional certificates within the HADAF program, in coordination with relevant authorities, to enhance the efficiency of specialists in solar photovoltaic (PV) energy.



The accredited professional certificates include the Photovoltaic Systems Planner/Designer Certificate (SS-PVD), aimed at providing trainees with the scientific knowledge and practical experience needed to design small solar photovoltaic energy systems. The second certification is the Photovoltaic Systems Installation Certificate (SS-PVI), which focuses on the steps necessary to assemble, install, test, and operate small solar photovoltaic energy systems.



KACARE has established 12 training centers across the Kingdom to deliver these programs, organizing approximately 284 courses to prepare and train up to 1,466 specialists in the field.



Efforts are underway to accredit additional training centers to expand the scope of professional training.



KACARE’s role involves developing and accrediting the training curriculum while adhering to high standards and maintaining full commitment to safety, security, and other technical criteria in coordination with relevant authorities. These efforts aim to ensure that solar photovoltaic systems connected to the distribution system are designed and installed by well-trained, highly competent specialists.



Through these accredited training programs, KACARE aims to support and qualify Saudi human resources, enhancing their skills in energy and modern technologies. This contributes to the Kingdom's sustainability goals and strengthens its position as a global energy hub.